Given the media's faux scandal fixation, why in the world should Hillary Clinton hold a news conference?

To the editor: As much as I would like to agree with The Times’ commentary, I can’t. With the mainstream media’s fixation on “faux scandals,” i.e. Hillary Clinton’s email server, the Clinton Foundation and, I am sure now, “Weiner-gate,” why would Clinton want to hold a news conference?

( “Answer this, Hillary Clinton,” Editorial, Aug. 30)

When vital issues such as healthcare, college student debt, climate change, foreign policy, trade policies and a fair tax system are all but ignored, why would Clinton waste her time?

Maybe once she is elected president, the media will finally get around to substance at her first news conference in 2017.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana

To the editor: Given the 24/7 news coverage cycle, I actually admire Clinton’s lack of news conferences.

Individual media interviews are broadcast widely, over network, cable and social media. There are debates scheduled.

She has been a public figure for a very long time, and her positions and attitudes are well known. To have Clinton comment on Donald Trump’s latest tweet, or the latest gossip, doesn’t help a voter like me decide in November.

I think that the mainstream news media gave so much coverage to Trump a year or two ago, and repeated his comments so often, that visibility overrode fact-checking and healthy skepticism. Sometimes less is more. For some of us, Nov. 8 cannot come too soon.

Neal Nakagiri, Lake Balboa

To the editor: I was so excited to see an editorial in The Times being critical of Hillary Clinton. I almost fell off my chair. I see some hope that the L.A. Times will return to old-fashioned journalism: giving all sides of the news and of opinions. I had given up on this hope.

Murray Teitell, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Another negative front-page article on Clinton and a hopeful one for Trump on the next. Surprise, surprise.

And the following editorial seems close to political blackmail. Is The Times really endorsing Clinton or is it a political ploy by Times Republicans to keep us buying it? So many of these articles could have offered another perspective on these issues.

Cheryl Younger, Los Angeles

To the editor: It’s remarkable that the media respond to the issues and accusations that Trump makes.

Trump criticized Clinton for not having a news conference in months; the media responded. Then Trump accused Clinton of being unhealthy and unfit to lead; again the media reacted.

This plays into his game, he is setting the agenda of this presidential race. Shame on us. It’s time to turn this picture around. Let’s all ignore the outrageous things he says, rather than give him the attention he craves.

Marlene Bronson, Los Angeles

To the editor: Clinton and Trump have different presidential campaign strategies and styles.

Clinton has used venues other than news conferences with diverse groups of reporters in her presidential bid. On the other hand, Donald Trump takes nearly every opportunity to speak to and with just about anybody who will give him a chance to jabber insincere and/or unrealistic statements about important issues.

At this stage of the election cycle, the American public is better served to hear the two candidates duke it out in presidential debates rather than having the candidates spar with journalists in news conferences. America will be great no matter which of them becomes president.

Marc Jacobson, Los Angeles

