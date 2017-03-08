Anthony Ruffin's tireless quest to serve L.A.'s neediest homeless people

To the editor: What a fitting title for this inspiring article by Steve Lopez. (“A true L.A. hero: For people dying on L.A. streets, he offers help, and he won't take no for an answer,” column, March 4)

While the rest of us are asleep in our warm beds, Anthony Ruffin is walking the streets at 3 a.m., in the worst parts of town, in the cold and rain, giving his heart to people whom many consider the dregs of humanity. He provides the only positive human contact that some of his charges will experience for what remains of their lives.

Having been on the receiving end of the indifference of the tiny minds and stony hearts inherent in the system, he knows what it feels like to be cast out. Blessings to him, and may he always be accompanied by a multitude of guardian angels.

Jennifer Rabuchin, Burbank

