Republicans who respect climate science need to speak up on protecting Arctic refuge

To the editor: Thanks to Bill McKibben for reminding us that our natural open spaces are more important than ever for maintaining a habitable planet. (“Just say ‘no’ to Arctic Refuge drilling,” Opinion, Oct. 23)

His reference to the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the House is especially apt. Thanks to our four local Republican representatives who have joined the caucus — Darrell Issa (Vista), Steve Knight (Palmdale), Mimi Walters (Irvine) and Ed Royce (Fullerton). If they resist the administration's efforts to turn the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge over to the development of fossil fuels, it will be a very significant step in demonstrating that there are Republicans who recognize the need to deal with climate change.

I am reminded of Henry David Thoreau’s quote that we are rich in proportion to what we can afford to leave alone. Let us be rich and make a sincere effort to preserve our natural heritage by leaving the refuge and other unspoiled places alone.

Ann Rushton, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: As a lifelong Alaskan, I oppose drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR. Why?

Because Alaskan villages, no longer protected by sea ice, are eroding into the ocean. Because the Gwich’in people rely on the caribou, which birth in ANWR. Because the 60-degrees-below-zero winters of my youth are gone. Because polar bears are drowning as the ice melts. Because Alaskan roads are sinking as permafrost melts. Because my children are 19 and 21.

ANWR is one of the last great wilderness places on Earth, and oil is of the past and renewable energy is the future. This is why I am opposed to drilling in ANWR.

Diane Preston, Fairbanks, Alaska

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook