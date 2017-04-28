By not recognizing the Armenian genocide, the U.S. promotes an 'alternative fact'

To the editor: Thanks to Robin Abcarian for her reporting on the Armenian March for Justice commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide. (“Trolled by a plane trailing the Turkish flag, families of Armenian Genocide survivors insist that Turkey admit its guilt,” April 26)

Few issues are more compelling to me, a Jew and an American, than demanding accountability for the commission of genocide. It is shocking that the Armenian community continues to be stalked by genocide deniers, and it is shameful that Congress fails year after year to pass a resolution officially recognizing the Armenian genocide.

In that respect, the United States is complicit in perpetuating one of the most persistent “alternative facts” of our time. That failure of leadership and willingness to deny the murder of 1.5 million Armenians is, in my opinion, its own shameful crime.

Janice Kamenir-Reznik, Encino

The writer is co-founder of Jewish World Watch, an organization dedicated to combating genocide.

