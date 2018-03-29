Asians don't need an Ivy education because discrimination transcends academic excellence? What a relief...

To the editor: So, according to the authors of "The Asian American pursuit of prestige" on March 27, Asians shouldn't feel more stressed just because elite universities may subject them to quotas. After all, they say, once Asians join the workplace, executives will typically stereotype them as lacking leadership qualities anyway. In fact, "even when Asian workers take creative risks, supervisors may still prefer to promote someone else." How relieved Asians must feel that the racial discrimination against them persists after the admissions process.