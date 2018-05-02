Note to asylum-seekers: When you arrive at the American border, wave the American flag

To the editor: The would-be adult immigrants in the caravan of asylum-seekers to the U.S. have made a life-changing decision, for themselves and their children, to abandon their homes for protective residence in another country. I am sympathetic to them because of the conditions they have endured and would continue to endure had they stayed in their home countries. ("After a day, U.S. allows eight caravan migrants to request asylum as scores more wait in Tijuana," May 1)