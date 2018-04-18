Mourning Barbara Bush and the death of class and decency in American politics

To the editor: In mourning the death of Barbara Bush, our tears are shed not just for the passing of a remarkable first lady and first mother, but for the death of character itself from the stage of the current American political scene. ("Barbara Bush remembered as a tough, classy 'force of nature,'" April 17)
Her passing reminds us, all too painfully, that character was, and always will be, the only thing that matters.
Richard Kolodny, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: My memory dates back to the small Corpus Christi airport in 1970 and the contest between Lloyd Bentsen and George H.W. Bush for one of Texas' U.S. Senate seats.
Bentsen ultimately won, but on that rainy night, while Bush was standing on something akin to an overgrown card table and doing his best to ignite the small crowd, Barbara was standing right below, holding his raincoat and staring in adoration and whole-hearted support.
What a woman.
Judith Healey, La Cañada Flintridge
..
To the editor: Bush was a great first lady and a great mother, and she could be a great teacher for today's leaders if they would only listen.
How? One word: compromise. She's right, it's not a dirty word.
Richie Murphy, Redondo Beach
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook