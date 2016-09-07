Summer won't be the same without Vin Scully. But at least we have him for a few more games

To the editor: At 76, I have been a Dodgers fan for every one of Vin Scully’s 67 years in the broadcast booth. Summers meant baseball, picnics, warm, lazy nights — and the familiar easiness of Vinny’s voice – until the last few years, when the greed of team management and the cable industry stole them both away.

I am grateful to hear that a deal has been reached so that I can enjoy the last six games of his career. But sad to say, after two summers without them, I find I no longer miss the team.

Like Vin, I will say farewell at the end of the season, when his image fades from the screen.

Barbara Pronin, Placentia

To the editor: I was born in 1959 here in Los Angeles. I listened to Vinny with my grandparents.

I listened to him call Ramon Martinez’s no-hitter in my car with the Spanish-speaking valet parker at Chez Jay while my wife went into the restaurant. I laughed together with one elderly fan at a 5 p.m. playoff game when Vinny said “the Shadow has arrived. And I don’t mean Lamont Cranston.”

I call on Mayor Eric Garcetti to forbid Vinny to retire. He can call games from his home if necessary. He is still too good to quit.

Paul Zimmelman, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Will Leitch’s column about Vin Scully serves only to pour salt into the wounds of the fan base that can neither hear nor see Scully.

A sad cautionary tale: A few years ago, Guggenheim partners purchased the Dodgers for billions. Shortly thereafter, the Dodgers entered into an agreement with Time Warner Cable, whereby TWC would pay the Dodgers more billions for the broadcast rights to their games. This year, Charter Communications paid many more billions to acquire Time Warner Cable.

To me, this is an indisputable illustration of how those with exceptional wealth, power and influence engender rage across a great swath of folks who are just trying to make ends meet and, once in a while, enjoy life.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

To the editor: We have listened to Scully for 50 years, and one thing stands out when he broadcasts: He always tries to give credit where it’s due. If an opposing player makes a great play, Scully is not shy about telling us how great it was — and that generally reminds him of a story.

He is a born storyteller, and I think the Dodgers can credit him with millions in attendance these last several years.

Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield

