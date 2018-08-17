Something about the Boyle Heights anti-gentrification movement feels familiar

To the editor: The Boyle Heights masked men intent on keeping art galleries and other signs of gentrification out of the neighborhood are taking a page right out of the KKK playbook. They are protecting their neighborhood from different ethnic groups just as the hooded Klansmen protected their areas in the Deep South.
The funny thing about this display of ethnocentrism is that not long before the neighborhood became largely Latino, it was the home of thousands of Jewish settlers fleeing persecution in Europe and Asia.
Mark Walker, Chino Hills