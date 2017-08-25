Angelenos want housing for homeless people — just not in their neighborhoods

To the editor: It is sad to realize that Los Angeles residents want permanent supportive housing for homeless people, but apparently only if it is in someone else’s neighborhood. (“If L.A. can’t even approve one small homeless housing project, how will it build thousands of units?” editorial, Aug. 22)

Even though we all agree that housing is a basic need, we still fear to have the newly housed near us. Let us open our hearts to others to share the pride of having a place of one’s own and paying rent. Let us be happy that the people experiencing homelessness can feel safe, get medical and mental health services where they live and have a safe place keep their medications.

Our neighborhoods will become stronger because we welcome all people into the melting pot of Los Angeles. Homeless people want what we want, and many Angelenos are one paycheck away from having no place to stay.

We want people with low-paying jobs or who are looking for work to have a place to stay. Let’s say yes when a development comes to our neighborhood.

Sandra Trutt, Los Angeles

