The NRA's openness to limiting 'bump stocks' is too little, too late

To the editor: Finally, some congressional consensus on a bill to help reduce gun violence. The “bump stock,” a device that boosts a semi-automatic rifle’s rate of fire to near machine-gun levels, should have been made illegal long ago. (“Republicans and NRA shift ground, say they will consider limiting firearm ‘bump stocks,” Oct. 5)

Outlawing the bump stock may pay life-saving dividends, but not in this decade. With post-Las Vegas massacre outrage threatening the bump stock’s continued availability, gun enthusiasts’ demand for this device has surged, which in turn has more than doubled its asking price, according to multiple reports.

Whatever legislation is enacted to ban bump stocks, don’t look for many gun owners to give them up or even admit to owning them. It’s never taken long to manufacture and sell assault weapons and bump stocks, but taking many of them out of circulation probably will not happen in our lifetimes.

Greg Gilbert, Burney, Calif.

..

To the editor: There is a general trumpeting of relief that the National Rifle Assn. is “open” to “limits” on a gun device.

Since when does a gun club dictate laws? How did a gun club get into the legislative business? Since when does the 2nd Amendment trump the right to life?

A majority of Americans supports restrictions on guns. We just need to point out that the emperor clearly has no clothes.

Constance Rawlins, San Diego

