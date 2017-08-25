Don't allow one company to despoil the Mojave Desert for profit

To the editor: The Mojave Desert has been an ecological wonder for its entire existence, and Cadiz Inc., with the help of the Trump administration, wants to drain much of it for profit in a few generations. This could forever destroy one of our country’s most beautiful and amazing natural ecosystems. (“The scheme to pump desert water to L.A. could destroy the Mojave. California’s Legislature needs to block it,” Opinion, Aug. 21)

California needs to stand up to this immoral and unneeded water grab and pass Assembly Bill 1000 as soon as possible, sending a message to Washington that we will not allow the destruction of our environment so a few people can make a quick buck.

Are we as a civilized society willing to allow one company to destroy the Mojave Desert in the search for corporate profits, or will we help protect and preserve it for those that follow? Deciding whether to pass AB 1000, a state bill that seeks to preserve desert groundwater, will start answering that question.

Richard Thorn, West Covina

To the editor: Currently there are roughly 20 million acre-feet in the aquifers from which Cadiz would draw, and the company would be limited to 50,000 per year. This project would capture water that would otherwise evaporate through a dry lake bed in the desert and ship it to the Los Angeles area, where reliable water sources are in desperate need.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman want to control the water you drink, stifle job creation and restrict a source of revenue for local water agencies. Remember, these two are among the same politicians who let the Oroville Dam fall into disrepair.

Vic Miranda, Agoura Hills

To the editor: We now have a president who is indifferent to the health of our incomparable national and state parks and sees nothing wrong with despoiling them with commercial projects.

The Cadiz water project would damage the Mojave Desert irreparably. Because the vast majority of Americans cherish these lands that belong to all of us, we must not allow this to happen. Thanks to Feinstein and Friedman for promoting and supporting AB 1000, the California Desert Protection Act.

It is clear that during the remaining years of this administration, environmentalists will have to be alert and active in protecting our public lands. Once gone, they are gone forever.

Ann Edelman, Woodland Hills

