If a baker is allowed to discriminate because of his faith, who will be next?

To the editor: I can understand most any baker thinking that certain marital pairings may be ill-considered. Who might not take a dim view, say, of a 95-year-old billionaire marrying a teenage high school dropout? (“A baker refused to make a cake for a gay couple due to religious beliefs. Supreme Court will rule on the case in fall,” June 26)

Still, a baker who feels that preparing a wedding cake reflects his opinion of any given marital union, as is the case of a Colorado business owner who refused to serve a same-sex couple, should find another job.

Acute religious sensitivity may of course narrow one’s employment options. Consider the book publishing industry. Printing and distributing a book typically reflects the publisher’s profit motive, not his ideological leanings. But it’s not hard to imagine some pious homophobe refusing to publish, say, a book championing gay rights.

Faith-based bigotry can produce endless dubious “religious freedom” claims. A Supreme Court ruling for the baker would be a recipe for future judicial chaos.

Frank Hochfeld , Albany, Calif.

To the editor: Refusing to prepare a cake for religious reasons is not denying anybody anything. The cake is easily available elsewhere. What would be denied if the Supreme Court rules against him is the baker’s right to practice his religion.

This is a shameful attack on religious freedom. I practice no religion, but I support anyone practicing his or her faith in a manner that does no harm.

This is not about freedom to “discriminate against gays and lesbians.” Freedom of religion and freedom from religion are equally important.

Don Tonty, Los Angeles

To the editor: Does this mean that LGBTQ businesses owners can deny service to evangelical Christians on the grounds that they would be endorsing intolerance?

Robert Parker, Simi Valley

