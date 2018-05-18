Don't deny your privilege — recognize it and learn from it

I'm a 77-year-old white resident of Venice with a history of involvement with local politics via the Venice Neighborhood Council, having witnessed first-hand the acrimony between factions where listening and learning seem too often to be in short supply. I'm also a Vietnam veteran, and I am currently reading Nguyen's book "Nothing Ever Dies," in which he writes, "An ethics of recognition says that the other is both human and inhuman, as are we."