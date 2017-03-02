How California Republicans can do their party and the country a big favor

To the editor: If California Republicans are “energized” by President Trump’s election, so are the thousands of Californians — including many Republicans — who are showing their opposition by lobbying, demonstrating, writing and calling legislators. (“California's Republican Party is buoyed by Trump, but struggles for relevance at home,” Feb. 27)

If Republicans have any chance of winning in this state, it seems clear that they must distance themselves from the demagoguery of the Trump administration (something they seem unwilling to do) and come up with sensible, sustainable policies to address issues Californians care about: the environment, human rights, equality of opportunity, excellence in education and affordable universal healthcare.

Being in a blue state offers the California GOP a unique opportunity to help tilt the Republican Party back toward the thoughtful conservatism and democratic principles for which it has been known in the past.

Betty Guthrie, Irvine

..

To the editor: Progressives, independents and Democrats are “energized” in support of the environment, education, women and more.

The Republicans cannot be energized if they continue to put party first — enriched, maybe, but not energized.

Frank J. Lepiane, San Diego

