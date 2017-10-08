How is declaring California a 'sanctuary state' different from what Southern states did?

To the editor: Federal law supersedes state law, period. For the Legislature of this state and its governor to determine otherwise and enact the “sanctuary state” bill is based on the exact same principles that South used back in the 1860s. (“California becomes ‘sanctuary state’ in rebuke of Trump immigration policy,” Oct. 5)

It is an absolute fact that the 2.3 million immigrants in this state illegally are breaking federal law by being here. Brown is not just defying Trump by signing this bill into law, he’s defying the federal government itself.

The last time a governor brazenly attempted to get away with these types of actions was when Alabama’s George Wallace tried to prevent two black students from entering one of his state’s universities back in 1963. It didn’t work then, and this bill won’t work now.

Charles Reilly, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: Thanks to Brown for standing up against the bullies in Washington. California needs to do what its conscience dictates.

How can the state blindly take orders from Washington when narrow-minded political neophytes are making the rules? There is no coherence or consistency in what they say or do. There is one subtle message though: They want to make life difficult for people who do not fit a particular mold.

During her White House press briefing Thursday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The president will be laying out his responsible immigration plan over the next week.” That is a joke. Is the president capable of laying out such a plan? Not one truly detailed policy plan has emerged from this White House.

What we have seen is a dogged effort to deconstruct all the policies and principles President Obama put in place to benefit the women, children, the underprivileged and sick people.

Arabinda Nandi, Anaheim