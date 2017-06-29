How to solve California's solar energy glut: Create a single electrical grid for all western states

To the editor: Your article overlooks one key solution to the state’s overabundance of solar. (“California invested heavily in solar power. Now there's so much that other states are sometimes paid to take it,” June 22)

It’s true: California at times produces more solar power than it can use. By combining the operation of its electric grid with those of neighboring states, California could export excess solar when the sun is shining and import wind or hydroelectric energy from other Western states when it’s not, which lowers costs and enables a higher percentage of renewables.

The recent heat wave set new peak demand records across the West, a trend that is predicted to continue. The state survived with power to spare, thanks to its investment in renewable energy.

An expanded Western grid will not only increase reliability and lower energy costs, it will also help reduce air pollution, which is critical to our most vulnerable communities.

Don Furman, Sacramento

The writer is executive director of the Fix the Grid Coalition.

