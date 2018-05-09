Is secession next after California's newest anti-Trump tax dodge?

To the editor: California doesn't like federal immigration policies, so it became a sanctuary state. California doesn't like federal laws criminalizing marijuana, so it made recreational use of the drug legal.
Now, Californians don't like the federal government's $10,000 deduction limit for taxes paid locally, so California politicians are working on a scheme to avoid it. ("New California legislation would allow state taxpayers to dodge a key part of President Trump's tax plan," May 3)
Instead of trying to avoid federal laws or cutting the state into three new states, why don't Californians just try to secede from the nation and form a new country where marijuana is legal, the death penalty is abolished, plastic grocery bags are banned and, as an added bonus, instead of being just a sanctuary state, it would open all its borders and become a sanctuary nation.
I'm sure Republicans would support secession. They don't want Californians voting in federal elections anyway.
Bill Gravlin, Rancho Palos Verdes
..
To the editor: Iran gave us state-sponsored terrorism. Now California (and New York) want to give us state-sponsored tax evasion.
Arnie Sklar, Beverly Hills
