Don't leave it up to police departments to investigate campus sexual assault

To the editor: KC Johnson and Stuart Taylor wrote that “sexual assault allegations should be handled by the same police and prosecutors who deal with all other serious crimes,” not by colleges and universities where many cases occur. I disagree. (“Students accused of campus sexual assault are now guilty until proved innocent,” March 3)

Decades of overreliance on the criminal justice system have not solved the widespread problem of sexual violence. Instead, some police departments have a history of disregarding allegations and contributing to the rape kit backlog.

Victim-centered campus policies establish norms that sexual violence is not tolerated and perpetrators will face consequences for their actions. They ensure victims can access services, take actions protecting their safety and promoting recovery, and seek justice, while offering all parties options beyond the scope of criminal cases.

Every student has the right to due process and to complete their education free from sexual violence. Colleges and the criminal justice system both have a role to play in response.

Karen Baker, Enola, Penn.

The writer is executive director of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

