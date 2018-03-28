A citizenship question doesn't belong in the census

To the editor: Adding the citizenship question to census 2020 does two things for the Republican Party. First, it discourages undocumented people from being counted at all, which could lead to California losing one or two seats in the House of Representatives. Second, it further encourages skewed redistricting so that a minority party would be able to have majority vote. Besides, citizenship status data already is available from surveys, so it not necessary to add the question and risk damaging the census results.