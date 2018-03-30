Census civil disobedience

To the editor: Everyone should just answer yes to the citizenship question and forget about any negative ramifications. ("Asking for citizenship status politicizes the census and imperils an accurate count" March 29)
According to the Census Bureau's official website: "The U.S. government will not release personally identifiable information about an individual to any other individual or agency until 72 years after it was collected for the decennial census." For example, the 1940 census information was issued on April 2, 2012.
As far as the 2020 census is concerned, Trump and all of his minions will be long gone by April 2, 2092.
Steve Parker, La Quinta
To the editor: The last sentence in the editorial says it is in the nation's interest to ensure an accurate count so that people "receive the congressional representation and federal aid to which they are constitutionally entitled." Illegal immigrants are not entitled to representation and aid.
Bob Baldwin, Orange
To the editor: If the 2020 census has a question about citizenship, I will not answer it. I would urge everyone to leave it blank.
Ralph Ford, Redondo Beach
