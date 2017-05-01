A California Republican shows his colleagues the way on climate change

To the editor: Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes’ (Yucca Valley) leadership on climate change is the best news in weeks. When Republicans in the largest state speak up and support measures that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it’s a clear sign that Californians of all political persuasions are not accepting the environmental rollbacks and rhetoric coming from Washington. (“The fight against climate change in California gains an unlikely ally: Republicans,” April 27)

Bipartisan leadership on climate initiatives can protect Californians and preserve our state’s most precious resources for generations. People may not always agree on the best approach, but discussing differences in policy philosophy toward a shared end is a big step up from denying the well-established science that humans are causing our planet’s climate to warm dangerously.

The Union of Concerned Scientists hopes this will inspire Republican leaders in other states. Every day California proves you don’t have to choose between a cleaner environment and a robust economy. We can have both.

Adrienne Alvord, Oakland

The writer is the California and Western State Director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

