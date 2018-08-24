Hey, Cheesecake Factory, blame portion sizes instead of higher wages for your slimmer profits

To the editor: Perhaps Cheesecake Factory Inc. could have better profit margins by saving on food costs. In other words, it should cut back on its ridiculous portion sizes. (“Cheesecake Factory grapples with the cost of workers' rising wages,” Aug. 22)
We have seen this trend across all casual eateries. The average American probably doesn't even realize what a healthy portion size is anymore.
As Americans eat out more and more, these outlandish portion sizes surely are contributing to the frightening increase in obesity we have witnessed over the past few decades.
Andrea Spatz, Beverly Hills
..
To the editor: When will corporations not blame labor costs for lower profits but take credit for increasing the pay for their employees?
Bill Brock, Agoura Hills
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.