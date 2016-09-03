Coastal issues: Thanks Steve Lopez, but no clearing yet

To the editor:It is now apparent that it is not just the Republicans who have lost touch with their voter base, but the California Democrats as well.

( “Coast with the most,” Column, Aug. 28 and “Two coastal agency reform bills rejected,” Sept. 2)

Obviously they are very much in touch with their lobbyists and major business contributors, even as they ignore the wide popular support for Coastal Commission transparency.

Mike Post, Winnetka

::

To the editor: I would like to thank Steve Lopez for his summer series on the state of our public and not-so-public coast. Now if Lopez could just get to the bottom of the question of Jerry Brown’s silence on the whole matter.

Paula Van Gelder, Thousand Oaks

::

To the editor: I just wanted to thank you for your good work concerning our coastline and the State Coastal Commission board.

I left Hermosa Beach in the early ’70s for the Sierra Neveda mountains. Hermosa was no longer the quaint town of my youth. Unfortunately, the same thing is happening here in the mountains; progress, they tell me.

Mary Hansen, Mammoth Lakes

