Impeaching Trump will not solve the Democrats' major political problem

To the editor: Hooray for Matt Welch and for the Los Angeles Times for printing this careful dissent. (“Trump was ham-fisted with Comey. But is that criminal?” Opinion, June 8)

Welch is certainly correct when, after listing the numerous and glaring shortcomings of President Trump, he says that we are presented with “a practical political problem for America.” Yes, “institutional Washington despises Donald Trump.” Yes, most of the press “hates him.” Yes, the “intelligence community is no great fan,” and for good reason. More importantly, Welch points out that if there is no secret corruption or financial misconduct, to seize on Trump’s mistakes and “squirrelly behavior” to end his presidency would bring “real danger.”

That point often is overlooked. We need to know about former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s and top White House aide Jared Kushner’s contacts with the Russians. But after that is settled, we still have a political problem. The Democrats especially need to build credibility with the disaffected voters that Trump found and has exploited.

Part of the real danger is that the establishment is not looking beyond the immediate circus of Washington to the larger problem of middle America.

Larry T. Caldwell, Beaumont

..

To the editor: If I’m hired directly out of high school into a shipping clerk position, I’m going to be given some slack in order to learn the job. As I get promotions, I’m going to be given some slack to learn the requirements particular to the new position. If I move to another company, I’ll be given some slack to learn how the new company operates.

By the time I reach the position of chief executive, I don’t expect much slack at all. Anywhere along this line of promotions, and the higher up the chain I move, failure to grasp the necessary requirements of the position will result in my being terminated.

Anyone see where I’m going? It’s time for Congress, as the “board of directors,” to start looking for ways to “fire” this president. Waiting more than three years for the stockholders to act may result in the company going into bankruptcy before then.

John Snyder, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: What a strange world we live in now where an ex-FBI director can accuse the president of “lies, plain and simple” in a Senate hearing and the president claims “complete and total vindication.”

Eric Marking, Newport Beach

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook