False-flag bombing scare and a suspiciously timed caravan: Some readers wax conspiratorial

This focus can lead to conspiratorial thinking, and it’s showing in some of the letters sent to the L.A. Times this week. For example, some say the migrant caravan seems timed just too perfectly to stir anti-immigrant voters for it not to have been started or at least encouraged by President Trump’s allies. And those crude bombs mailed to two Democratic ex-presidents and some of Trump’s most outspoken critics, just weeks before the election, bear the markings of a false-flag operation, write some Trump supporters.