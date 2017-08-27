Algebra is hard, but that doesn't make it any less useful in everyday life

To the editor: The article, “Are you a Cal State student? Here are some math requirement changes that might help you graduate sooner,” described students “forced to prove they know how to factor trinomials, graph exponential functions and apply other abstract concepts they might rarely use in everyday life.”

Exponential functions are desperately relevant to everyday life. Students in the California State University system must understand arguments about global temperature as an exponential function of time. They must understand the impact of unpaid credit card balances, which grow exponentially.

World population is an exponential function of time; the early spread of an epidemic is exponential; radiation from nuclear waste is exponentially decaying; key computational problems are exponentially difficult as they operate on larger data sets. The list goes on.

Graphing all these functions puts them in picture form, where their nature is easiest to truly understand. The Cal State changes deserve thoughtful review, but the article’s example of an “abstract” and “rarely used” topic was poorly chosen.

Theresa Lynn, Claremont

The writer is an associate professor of physics at Harvey Mudd College.

To the editor: Since it appears as though the priorities of the CSU system are about to change to no longer include teaching any abstract thoughts that “are rarely used in everyday life” while at the same time doubling the graduation rate, let me offer some other suggestions.

Along with doing away with algebra as an abstract thought, how about getting rid of history, geography, chemistry, biology or any other science? Why not eliminate English since that is also rarely used (properly) in everyday life?

And while they are at it, they should stop giving grades as a prerequisite to graduation. Just pass everyone who signs up for any class and pays tuition. This will result in a 100% graduation rate, and it can be done by 2018.

Poof, no abstract thoughts to be dealt with.

Casey Hamlin, Bell Canyon

