Trump has the right idea on DACA: Immigration law is written by Congress, not the president

To the editor: You have it all wrong in your headline and first paragraph, but you have it right at the end. (“Ending DACA was an act of pure cruelty by Trump,” editorial, Sept. 5)

Dealing with millions of people here illegally is not about “fear of immigrants,” it is about effectively controlling our sovereign borders. There is nothing “cruel” about seriously facing the issue and giving Congress a deadline to act in order to do so.

The hope that Congress will act is substantially strengthened by the deadline the president has established for ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It is a good move for both sides of the debate.

It also is a good move for our constitutional republic. President Obama was against taking action like DACA before he was for it. President Trump is acknowledging that the DACA executive order is dubious, but more importantly has placed the issue squarely in the lap of Congress, where it can be debated and the resolution made law, not dictated.

Jeffrey C. Briggs, Hollywood

