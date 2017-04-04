Why deporting convicted felons after they're arrested might not make us safer

To the editor: George Skelton, a writer with whom I usually agree, seems to have missed the biggest problem with deporting immigrants who are in the United States illegally: They come back. The question should be, how can we make deportation effective? (“California Democrats want a 'sanctuary state' for immigrants here illegally. But those who are felons should be sent packing,” March 30)

It seems that the best solution would be to send convicted felons back to their native countries to serve jail terms. Of course, that would require negotiating many treaties with countries around the world, which would not be practical.

The border wall is one of President Trump’s solutions, but that is extremely pricey and not likely to be effective. How many felons will the wall keep out?

Those who favor deportation need to find ways to make sure deportees stay deported.

Gary Barton, Santa Ana

..

To the editor: Skelton’s column confirmed what I have said all along: The Democrats in Sacramento are far more concerned with the “rights” of illegal immigrant felons than with the rights of law-abiding citizens.

What thinking person could possibly object to deporting convicted felons who are here illegally to begin with?

Sandra Stubban, Stanton

