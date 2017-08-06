Some sage advice for our senior senator

To the editor: Harold Meyerson’s recent op-ed urging Sen. Dianne Feinstein not to run again because she would win is puzzling at best. (Re “Please don’t run again,” Opinion, July 31)

Why would Californians not want the most senior and effective U.S. senator to run — especially in the middle of what may become one of the most contentious presidential investigations in history?

Meyerson says the senator is too old, but I don’t hear him calling for Sen. Chuck Grassley or Sen. John McCain to step down. Some would call that sexist.

Anyone who bothers to watch the Senate hearings will observe a woman with complete command of the issues at hand who asks tough but necessary questions. She is prepared, thoughtful and thorough.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting the senator a number of times and find her to be intelligent, thoughtful and engaging but with a spine that must be made of titanium steel.

Bob Waggoner, Pomona

To the editor: I agree 100% with Meyerson, but why is he so negative?

I say: “Dear Dianne, Thank you for your outstanding service to California and the nation in the U.S. Senate since 1992 as one of our steady, articulate standard-bearers. Thank you for your longstanding productivity, wisdom, dignity. I love you, and now I hope you will foster the opportunity for another fabulous Democrat to serve who brings greater potential for action with follow-through toward 2030 and beyond. Please help us to launch her or him now with a smooth transition.”

Sandy Greenstein, Pasadena

To the editor: Meyerson does not attack Feinstein’s competence; how can he? She is one of the most effective senators. He doesn’t attack her influence; how can he? She is one of the most influential and respected senators. He doesn’t attack her legislative prowess; how can he? She is a canny expert on legislation (to say nothing of her ability to probe for the truth in her committees). He doesn’t attack her intellect or knowledge; how can he? She is one of the most intelligent and knowledgeable of the all the senators. No, he attacks her because of her age.

It is only because President Trump makes the outrageous the norm that we don’t call Meyerson’s piece outrageous. On second thought, I will.

Lynn Schenk, San Diego

The writer is a former member of Congress

To the editor: Meyerson is correct in pointing out that Dianne Feinstein is out of touch with the Democratic Party on many issues.

The party has changed; Feinstein has not. Her voice is more important than party loyalty.

I too found myself disagreeing with many of the ideas of the 21st century Democratic party. My solution was to reregister as an Independent.

Feinstein is a moderate voice in a political party that has been moved too far from the values that made the Democratic Party the dominant voice in America.

Don Evans, Canoga Park

To the editor: Thanks to The Times and Meyerson for his thought-provoking piece acknowledging the elephant in the room: our stubborn senior senator.

As a concerned lifelong Democrat, I had hoped she would follow the graceful example set by Barbara Boxer, who retired last year.

Unarguably, she has served with distinction, but now, sadly, she’s become one of the fossilized entrenched incumbents clogging up our system.

Let me bring up the reality of the painful memory of poor senile Strom Thurmond, slumped in a wheelchair, being rolled into the Senate.

Feinstein should take the long view for the greater good of the Democratic Party, not just statewide, but nationally.

Mark Diniakos, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: In addition to the reasons cited by Meyerson, I would add that the politics game has changed. The Republicans are ruthless, fight dirty and their agenda is wrong for the country.

But Feinstein and some other Democrats persist in playing by Marquess of Queensberry rules, expecting a referee who isn’t paying attention to call foul. It’s time to pass the torch.

Dan Jacobs, San Diego

To the editor: Feinstein has been the most courageous senator in reining in excesses in our national intelligence establishment. She is one of the most powerful voices in digging into the Russian efforts to sabotage our 2016 national election.

She has helped get federal funds to expand our public transportation system, especially here in Los Angeles. And she has used her considerable political clout to protect our environment, having preserved large swaths of California’s eastern Mojave desert, cleaning our air and water and preserving our region’s water supply.

When we need something done in Washington, Feinstein is our go-to representative. She is a workhorse, not a show horse. In an era where bipartisanship has largely disappeared in Washington, she is respected on both sides of the political aisle.

That’s why I have urged her to run again.

Zev Yaroslavsky, Los Angeles

The writer is a former Los Angeles County supervisor

