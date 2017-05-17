Why the free, unlimited parking for disabled placard holders?

To the editor: Finally, a lawmaker in Sacramento is concerned about handicap placard abuse. (“California legislator proposes new law to address misuse of disabled parking placards,” May 10)

Now 66, I suffer a small amount of chronic pain from an old knee injury along with arthritis in both legs, yet I have never requested a placard. I feel some pride in working through the pain. Eventually, perhaps I will need more help and I may need to apply for the permit. For now, I can go without it.

At the same time, I constantly see folks near my business use their placards to gain free, all-day metered parking in a busy commercial district. Such spaces are intended for local visitors and business customers, but they are often rendered unavailable all day by those with disability parking permits.

For my disabled friends and neighbors, I hope they can always find a handicap space near their destinations when they need it. But what’s with the payment being waived at parking meters?

Greg Golden, Van Nuys

..

To the editor: I’m pleased to see the Department of Motor Vehicles and lawmakers take action.

When the elderly hobble past disabled parking spaces filled with luxury cars, some quip bitingly, “I wish I could be disabled so I could become wealthy to afford an expensive car like that.”

Doesn’t anyone find it a bit odd that so many wealthy people happen to be in need of a placard? It would seem logical to start with placard holders in expensive cars to identify the physicians who signed their applications and what physical problem required it.

Would anyone be surprised to learn that a small group of doctors have a soft spot for signing applications?

James Clark, Torrance

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook