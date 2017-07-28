Trump is unstable. Let's not push him over the edge

To the editor: Paul Kahn’s opinion piece is plausible and terrifying. Perhaps we as a nation should work on ways we can change the political conversation so as not to push an unstable narcissistic president over the edge into the abyss of Armageddon. (Re “The president’s dangerous endgame,” Opinion, July 24)

Samuel Feldman, South Plainfield, New Jersey

To the editor: Kahn's article hits the nail on its head with so many hammer blows.

He explains and expresses beautifully what I've been thinking about this patently corrupt administration.

The hard part is getting Congress to find the strength to agree to disagree with that which they know is wrong and reject this narcissistic megalomaniac for the good of everyone on Earth.

Lincoln Gable Riley, Los Angeles

To the editor: The good professor has grounds to be concerned that Trump could invoke a nuclear confrontation with North Korea to distract Congress and the public from his crimes, but is wrong on several points.

On a tactical note, he need not fire Rod Rosenstein; he could order Sessions to resign, then appoint an acting AG who would fire Mueller. More fundamentally, he need not bring about the slaughter of South Korea and possibly Japan to avoid impeachment, as there is no appreciable risk of the Republican Congress doing so.

Randall Gellens, San Diego

