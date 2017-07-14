'Diversity' is indeed a euphemism — for politically correct discrimination

To the editor: I wish it were true that those asking for “diversity” were asking only for nondiscrimination, as Noah Berlatsky writes. But in many contexts the opposite is true: The last thing they want is nondiscrimination, and what they are asking for is precisely discrimination, albeit of the politically correct sort. (“'Diversity' is a euphemism. We should be careful how we use it,” Opinion, July 10)

Thus, when universities try to increase “diversity,” they do so through the use of preferential treatment; in general, it discriminates not only against whites but also against Asian Americans. The same is true in the employment and contracting context, although the victims sometimes change. What stays the same is that what’s wanted is not to ignore skin color or national origin or gender, but to weigh it in the decision-making.

I agree that the term “diversity” is a euphemism, but much of the time it cloaks politically correct discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity and sex. Such preferential treatment is wrong, and it should stop.

Roger Clegg, Falls Church, Va.

Clegg, the president and general counsel of the Center for Equal Opportunity, served in the Justice Department in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations.

..

To the editor: Berlatsky postulates there were no female leads in movies based on comic superheroes until 2017’s “Wonder Woman.” Apparently he forgot about the DC comic character, Supergirl, which flopped at the box office in a 1984 film.

His assumption that the dearth of female superhero leads is owing to sexism is misguided; it’s more related to poor box-office revenue.

Berlatsky also points out that critics questioned Marvel’s choice to cast Finn Jones as Iron Fist rather than an Asian American actor. But the character of Iron Fist is not Asian American, he’s white.

Berlatsky’s assumption that all this is related to discrimination is ill-advised, because it’s related only to profit. If “Wonder Woman” failed at the box office, we would have to assume there would be no sequel. That would not be discrimination; it would just be good business acumen.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

