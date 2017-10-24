The heartbreak of being a Dodger fan (and it's not just because of its World Series drought)

To the editor: As a lifelong Dodger fan kicked to the curb by the TV blackout four years ago, I am cautiously ecstatic about the team’s mighty charge to the Fall Classic. (“Dodgers still not sure if Corey Seager will be ready for the World Series,” Oct. 20)

But while I am grateful to have seen coverage of the Dodgers’ playoff series on cable network TBS and look forward to accessible coverage of the World Series games, I am already flummoxed over what will happen when the 2018 season begins next spring.

World champions or not, I see nobody actively working to end the TV blackout. I suppose that means, at the age of 77, I’ll have to crawl back into fan oblivion and watch the door slam in my face.

Barbara Pronin, Placentia

..

To the editor: It was a Tuesday in October 1955. I was 15 and should have been in school in Brooklyn. Instead I was with my dad in Yankee Stadium. We had acquired the tickets by some nefarious means.

The trip by train from Sheepshead Bay to the Bronx was not one we took often. More than likely we took the train to Ebbets Field. We were tried and true Dodger fans.

But there we were. Game 7. The Dodgers had never won a World Series.

For my birthday years later, after we moved to California, my children managed to find a poster of those 1955 Dodgers. And for whatever unknown reason, I had kept my scorecard, with barely legible notations, from that game. Framed, it hangs with honor in our family room.

Oh, how I wish the Dodgers were again playing the Yankees. When they moved to Los Angeles I had a sense of abandonment.

Maybe now I can cheer them on. I guess it’s time to let bygones be bygones.

Myra Neben, Irvine

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook