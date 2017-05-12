Scofflaw pedestrians make it impossible for drivers to turn right in downtown L.A.

To the editor: Before passing AB 390, a state bill that would allow pedestrians to enter a crosswalk on the red-hand signal if there’s enough time for them to cross, please do me a favor: Get in your car, drive downtown and try to make a right hand turn at any signal, and tell me how it goes. (“California should be making it easier to walk in cities. That means no more bogus jaywalking tickets,” editorial, May 9)

This is what you will find: pedestrians in the crosswalk up to the point when the light turns red, with only one or two cars at a time able to turn right.

The countdown displayed next to the red hand serves two purposes: It allows pedestrians time to safely cross the street, and it also allows time for cars to make a right turn without pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Craig Heslop, Monrovia

..

To the editor: California Vehicle Code Section 21456(b) is bright-line clear: A pedestrian can enter the crosswalk on a walk signal, and once in the crosswalk, the pedestrian the right to finish the crossing regardless.

A countdown on the signal serves no purpose. It’s the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and other local agencies, which waste their budgets buying gizmos that confuse the public, both walkers and drivers, that need to be ticketed. “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” are all that is necessary.

As a driver, I note that a countdown indicator serves mainly to speed up vehicle traffic, especially for drivers at mid-block.

Walter Hall, North Hollywood

