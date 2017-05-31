We still don't know why doughnut boxes in Southern California are pink

To the editor: There’s a hole in your doughnut story. (“Why are doughnut boxes pink? The answer could only come out of Southern California,” May 25)

The subheadline asserts that doughnut boxes are pink because of “simple Southern California economics.” But the article spends its sweet time dancing around the question of whether pink boxes are in fact cheaper than other colors.

Local doughnut sellers you quote affirm that pink costs less, but your reporter says that may be “something of a mystery” or a matter of “company lore.” A call to the Paperboard Packaging Council, a cardboard industry association, might have solved any such mystery.

Is pink really cheaper, or is it just a regional habit? On that core question, you came up short of a factual full dozen.

Mike Boehm, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: What a shame to see the front page on the Memorial Day edition of The Times feature articles on doughnut boxes, the Cannes film festival and cannabis but no reference to the men, women and families that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Yes, there was a reference to an article on homeless veterans in a back section of the paper. Still, the fact that an appropriate article for Memorial Day did not appear alongside other front-page pieces is a sad commentary about the attitude of the media toward the military.

George Chamberlin, Vista

..

To the editor: It is not surprising that Los Angeles County has about twice as many doughnut shops as Cook County, Ill. We have about twice the population.

You noted that we have 14,882 people per doughnut shop; Cook County has 15,584 people per shop, only slightly more than Los Angeles.

Norman H. Green, Los Angeles

