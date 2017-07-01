Don't like the DWP raises? Then vote out the Council members who approved them.

To the editor: To continue Steve Lopez’s beer metaphor, his column on Brian D’Arcy, the head of the largest Department of Water and Power workers’ union, really frosts me. (“How one union boss manages to outfox L.A. politicians — and deliver the goods to his members,” June 28)

It’s common knowledge that many people are struggling to find a good-paying job and many more are trying to find a way to afford their healthcare. Yet these union members are averaging $100,000, getting raises totaling up to 22% over the next few years and do not pay a single penny toward their healthcare.

It’s difficult, however, to begrudge the employees when our elected officials refuse to hold the union and its boss accountable. They are too fearful even to try to negotiate, as evidenced by the fact that they would not even discuss healthcare once D’Arcy “insisted it was a non-starter.”

We all need to remember this when election time comes around. The mayor and City Council should be reminded that the “power” in DWP should be in the hands of the people.

Peggy Jo Abraham, Santa Monica

To the editor: I am a dedicated reader of Lopez’s columns, with which I usually wholeheartedly agree. But I must take issue with his statement that the DWP “announced a contract agreement that offers free healthcare for members of the utility’s biggest union.” (“With millions set to lose Obamacare, DWP workers keep getting a sweeter deal,” June 24)

The healthcare referenced by Lopez is by no means free. Rather, this healthcare is part of the package of earned benefits the city has contracted to provide DWP employees in return for their services.

I regret the too-often display by The Times of “pension envy” when its staffers could have the same or similar benefits if they were to negotiate for them, as DWP employees have. Perhaps The Times’ staff should consider hiring the attorneys who have helped the DWP employees receive such excellent benefits.

Don Fisher, Claremont

