TV created Trump. The overtly political Emmys were an attempt to mitigate the damage

To the editor: Some question whether it’s the place of the Emmy Awards show to venture into political commentary. (“This year's Emmys didn't even pretend not to be political,” Sept. 18)

These critics must have forgotten the travesty that’s transpired over the last two years. A rank political novice, with no government or military experience, rode the reality show craze to win the White House.

President Trump never bothered to formulate a coherent platform; instead, he drew on his TV successes. As a candidate, he relied on widely publicized appearances lacking for composure and civility to manipulate viewers entertained by shows that cater to our basest instincts.

Now, eight months into his term, Trump incessantly stokes his benighted base’s fires.

However unwittingly, the television world abetted Trump’s rise. So now it strives to abate his regime. More power to Stephen Colbert and his kindred spirits who held forth on the Emmy telecast.

Mel Farber, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: The Hollywood community and the sponsors of the Emmys and other award shows would do well to look at many of the comments online in response to The Times’ articles on the Emmys.

I have rarely seen comments so one-sided, almost every one expressing disgust with the show. The general sentiment was that the Emmys were put on by the privileged elite with envious lifestyles and easy jobs, living in a cultural and political bubble, complaining about how terrible their lives are.

For businesses that depend on goodwill, creating anger among nearly half the population does not bode well.

David Goodwin, Los Angeles

