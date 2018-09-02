Eric Garcetti for president? Voters in L.A. say the mayor might not be ready

To the editor: I would prefer that Mayor Eric Garcetti spread his wealth and influence not among Democrats seeking office, but rather the thousands of homeless people living in “Garcettivilles” in Los Angeles.
I wish our mayor demonstrated vision for his city rather than treating L.A. like a launching pad for national office. I wish he was dodging potholes in Los Angeles and not flying high above us to other politically important cities.
Duane Dell’Amico, Los Angeles
To the editor: I am very unhappy with our mayor. Our political system is wrong as well.
Candidates should have to stand on their own merit or lack thereof. It is unacceptable that someone’s political action committee money (our mayor’s, in this instance) can be given to other candidates’ election campaigns in an attempt to spread influence far and wide.
This is wrong for two reasons — first, Garcetti is buying favor to promote his own personal presidential ambitions, and second, he is exerting undue influence beyond Los Angeles.
Naomi Waka, Los Angeles
To the editor: Garcetti claims to favor labor, but his actions to open Los Angeles International Airport to Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services undercuts that claim.
Not only did it add to airport congestion and hence pollution, it also took work away from people who must pay for their licenses, take drug tests, have their driving record checked regularly, and prove their insurance coverage.
Companies like Uber and Lyft try to make money by exploiting their own “workers” and undercutting others. Garcetti gets no votes from this quarter.
Diane Ghirardo, Santa Monica
