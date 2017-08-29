Evangelicals and Trump: What about freedom from religion?

To the editor: The letter by Mark Labberton, president of the Fuller Theological Seminary, highlights the dilemmas faced by religions participating in politics. Political involvement has frequently corrupted religion, as Labberton worries about now. (“Are evangelicals today more devoted to Trump and the Republicans than the gospel?” Readers React, Aug. 26)

Democracy requires compromise, which is anathema to fervently held religious beliefs. While the 1st Amendment prohibits government-established religion and guarantees freedom of worship, this is meaningless if it doesn’t also guarantee freedom from religion.

Jesus’ answer to the Pharisees in Matthew 22:21 — “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” — widely interpreted as denying the state’s claims to being God, also can be interpreted as enabling the state’s role in civil governance, as in the 1st Amendment’s separation of church and state.

Charles Finch, Huntington Beach

