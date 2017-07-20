If ex-felons want to get hired, they need to show remorse first

To the editor: We’ve all done stupid things and made mistakes, but for most of us, going to jail or prison is not normal. Quite frankly, people who break the law are perceived as greatly lacking in morals. (““I tried to assimilate. And I couldn’t:' The formerly incarcerated struggle to reenter the workplace. Now L.A. County trying to help,” July 12)

I understand the need for ex-cons to have jobs, and most should be given a chance. But most jobs require some level of trust. These people have to work harder to give a potential employer reasons as to why they should be hired above all others, especially when there is a large pool of applicants who do not have a criminal record.

In the article, Lily Gonzalez was quoted dismissing her felony deeds as “something stupid I did when I was 18 years old.” The chip on her shoulder is obvious, but where is her remorse? She may have done her time, but she needs to accept responsibility to successfully rebuild her life.

I wish Gonzalez well in her effort to find employment.

Jan MacMichael, South Pasadena

