Will there be any Republican women left after Trump's presidency?

My Republican credentials would hold up to anyone. I founded the Anaheim Young Republicans and was a delegate to the National Young Republican Convention. I was the youngest delegate to the 1968 Republican National Convention. I attended several Republican national conventions and advocated for women’s rights, the Equal Rights Amendment and to take abortion out of the party platform. In 1987, I was the regional political director for George H.W. Bush’s campaign for president. I organized the California delegation to the 1988 Republican National Convention in New Orleans.