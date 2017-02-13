With 'extreme vetting' now, what will we get after a terrorist attack?

To the editor: We have seen an unbelievable amount of attention being devoted to “extreme vetting” and the “not a ban” on people traveling to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Those countries probably have dangerous people, but they have not been responsible for any deadly terrorist attacks within our country. (“Homeland Security secretary says a border wall won't be built all at once,” Feb. 7)

While these measures are obviously draconian and being brought against people with legitimate entry documentation, what are we to expect if and when we actually do have a terrorist attack? Will that be sufficient cause to suspend the Constitution?

No action seems beyond the pale for this president or his closest advisers. Democracy is fragile, and we are finding out just how vulnerable it is in these trying times. We must be vigilant.

John Goodman, Oak Park

To the editor: Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly stated, “I work for one man. His name is Donald Trump.”

I was always of the belief that government officials, elected or appointed, worked for the people of the United States, not one man. The above quote is contrary to any form of governing I have ever lived under or care to live under. It is the beginning of a very scary slippery slope.

I certainly hope that our elected representatives of both parties have the courage to combat this attitude.

Steve Sharp, Chino Hills

