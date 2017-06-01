Whatever Exxon Mobil pays for its climate-change deception, it won't be nearly enough

To the editor: Assuming that what the evidence strongly suggests ends up being proved as fact, the years that Exxon Mobil has internally known about and prepared for the reality of the link between fossil fuels and global warming while publicly denying it can be seen only as a calculatedly malicious and cynical policy. (“Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra needs to get moving on an Exxon Mobil probe,” editorial, May 30)

While presented in an understated manner in your editorial, I feel that it needs to be very strongly emphasized that Exxon Mobil investors will not have been the only losers resulting from this despicable action. Every citizen of this planet may have already suffered grave and irreparable harm.

Whatever the fine that may be levied for this contemptible and very destructive behavior, it will not be nearly enough.

Gertrude Barden, Porter Ranch

To the editor: Amazing that The Times has stooped to advocating the joining of the shakedown of a major U.S. corporation solely to achieve fiscal gain — and not, as it characterizes, to pursue a legal recourse for investors.

As a stockholder, I wonder what would be the prize for pursuing this ill-advised course. A reduction in my dividend payments? Or more money for the California general fund? What of the potential costs to taxpayers if no laws were violated by Exxon Mobil?

In the end, we taxpayers would again pay the cost for more political grandstanding.

Vic Miranda, Agoura Hills

To the editor: State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra should sign California on to the Exxon probe. Just like the tobacco initiative, the multi-state investigation can have profound positive effects on the morale of California residents. It will enhance their belief that oversized profit-making companies must behave morally or pay the price.

Exxon Mobil’s actions — expressing skepticism publicly about the science behind climate change while hiding evidence that its industry is in fact negatively affecting the planet — go against the values of citizens who try to live morally. This litigation can also translate to badly needed revenue for many good causes.

Consider this a way for the energy industry to support the citizens from whom it reaps its profit.

Roger Schwarz, Los Angeles

