City Hall makes a Trump-like refusal to disclose Mayor Garcetti's travel security costs

To the editor: The costs for the Los Angeles Police Department to protect Mayor Eric Garcetti on his out-of-state trips surely continue to mount. Now the city refuses to give the Los Angeles Times records detailing what these costs are and how they affect taxpayers.
It has been reported that Garcetti spends an inordinate amount of time outside of California. Much of this travel is not for city business, but for his own political future as he tests the waters for a possible presidential run.
That in itself is shocking, but refusing to release records follows the pattern of the person currently working in the Oval Office. I never thought I’d say this, but where is Antonio Villaraigosa when you need him?
Richard Whorton, Studio City
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.