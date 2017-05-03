California drivers should grow up and stop complaining about the gas tax

To the editor: It’s sad to see that many Californians are against the new gas taxes. Nobody loves taxes, but when will we grow up and realize that sometimes we need them? (“Gov. Brown signs bill raising gas tax and vehicle fees by $5.2 billion annually for road and bridge repairs,” April 28)

We Californians have been so shortsighted about taxes for too long. This tax will actually save us money.

The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that driving on roads in need of repair costs the average California driver more than $800 a year. To really repair our roads, we’d need about a 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase, which would cost the average driver only about $100 a year.

I’m glad Gov. Jerry Brown is thinking long term. I certainly hope voters grow up and do the same.

Pam Tellew, Albany, Calif.

