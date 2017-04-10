Increasing the gas tax is an unfair way to pay for road repairs

To the editor: Gov. Jerry Brown takes pride in his close affinity to the pulse of California residents, but one wonders when the last time was that he drove himself to a gas station, experiencing firsthand what all of us drivers cringe at while watching the price and gallon wheels go round and round. (“California Legislature votes to raise gas taxes, vehicle fees by $5.2 billion a year for road repairs and transit,” April 6)

The futuristic goal of a bullet train is no longer feasible, and this is the monstrous money pie where he will find the funds to repair our lousy and dangerous roadways.

Raising gas taxes and vehicle registration fees is unnecessary. Tax and fine instead the over-laden, multi-ton trucks and trailers that are beating our roads to ruin.

Daniel Marquez, Redlands

..

To the editor: Everyone benefits from our highways, even those without a car, because we all depend on the delivery of our goods and services via roads. It is unfair for just motorists to pay gas taxes when our entire society depends on the necessities of life being driven across highways.

Everyone should participate in paying to upgrade our highways, perhaps by paying higher sales taxes on more than just gas.

Joanne Gram, Altadena

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook