New California rush: Gold digging or gold damage?

To the editor: I read any “gold rush” movements with interest, but just a couple of paragraphs into this article I asked myself: “What about the damage to the creeks and streams?” All this dredging and dragging and scooping and sluicing? (“With prospects, they’re panning like it’s 1849, “ July 30)

Sure enough, there is an investigation and ruling pending on the compromise of “riparian habitat” involved. There should be.

And, sure enough, the bunch doing all the dredging and scooping are suddenly “miners” who can’t stand “government regulation.” Predictable.

Let us disturb all this life and beauty to get out a few ounces of gold to maybe make a few thousand bucks. It’s a bad trade, and I support the groups pushing for the protection of our wetlands.

Mike Letteriello, Long Beach

