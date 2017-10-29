Workplaces need to support women who report sexual harassment or assault

To the editor: I am retired after working in higher education for more than 32 years. I wish I could believe that education was the primary answer to preventing sexual harassment and assault. (“How to snuff out the grotesque epidemic of sexual harassment? Start early,” Oct. 27)

Education is necessary, but I believe we need to focus on enabling people (women primarily, but also men) to be able to confront and lodge formal complaints without having to worry about jeopardizing a career.

Having experienced both subtle and not-so-subtle sexual harassment, I believe firmly that if I had filed a formal complaint, I would not have been able to advance in my career. Word would have gotten out that I was a troublemaker or not loyal to the organization.

I chose to confront the men, and I was fortunate enough to have men (yes, men) high enough in the organization to protect me.

What enables and perpetuates sexual harassment and assault in the workplace is power. When a woman can feel completely safe reporting sexual harassment at her workplace, and when organizations have a fair, impartial way of responding that can result in real consequences, then change will occur.

Martha Levy, Santa Barbara

