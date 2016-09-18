Clinton, Trump dribble out some details on their health

To the editor: So Hillary Clinton waited a few days before disclosing to the the media that she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

With that short delay began the Great Health Scandal of 2016 that is now being covered obsessively.

Donald Trump reluctantly released a short outlandish “health” report from a wacky doctor, and he pretty much got away with it. His appearance on Dr. Oz should put everyone's mind to rest, right?

Meanwhile, the press rarely calls him out on ridiculous, vile, insulting, hateful, profane and ignorant remarks and rantings.

I will never forget when Democratic candidate Howard Dean's exuberant yell at a college rally essentially derailed his campaign.

The American electorate swallowed it; hook, line, and sinker.

Ramona Saenz, Alhambra

To the editor: I think there is a simple fix to the issue of releasing tax returns and health records.

It goes beyond what Sen. Ron Wyden ( D-Oregon) proposed in May, which would require major presidential candidates to publicly disclose their three most recent personal income tax returns.

I’d like to also require would-be presidential candidates to also release their most recent medical records on the day they announce their campaigns for the White House.

This way, there is no gamesmanship.

Candidates like to argue that financial and medical health records are private.

Call me old-fashioned, but I believe the public has a way of deciding what is important during a presidential campaign.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

To the editor: I doubt we'll ever see an honest and complete medical on Trump (or his financials), and Clinton’s typical drip, drip of information about herself is also discomforting.

If she were to win the election, however, and then be affected by a health condition, I'd have no problem with Tim Kaine.

He's informed, patient, honest, humble, and a steady hand— none of which apply to Trump.

Hal Rothberg, Calabasas

